Donald L. Hagan LLC Invests $266,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

