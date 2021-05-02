Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 118 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GS opened at $348.45 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

