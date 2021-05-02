Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 169 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Donald L. Hagan LLC reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE:CAH opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.92. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

