Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Holdings in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nesco in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Nesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, VP Adam P. Haubenreich purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Nesco stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.09 million, a PE ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.