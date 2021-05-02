Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Shares in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Orbital Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OEG opened at $4.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $196.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. The company had revenue of $11.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

OEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

