Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 1,617 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 135.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alphatec were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Alphatec by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,966,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 627,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,487 over the last ninety days. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.99 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATEC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

