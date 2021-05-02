Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 2,304 Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMP opened at $20.96 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of 299.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

