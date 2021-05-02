Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $67,000 Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 134.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Avid Bioservices makes up approximately 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

