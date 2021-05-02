Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $411.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $101.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

