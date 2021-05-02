Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 15,216.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares during the quarter. Danaos makes up 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Danaos were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth about $329,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAC opened at $54.29 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

