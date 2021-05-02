Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 92.3% in April

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the March 31st total of 447,200 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 47,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Dragon Victory International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragon Victory International alerts:

Shares of Dragon Victory International stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited operates a reward-based crowdfunding platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dragon Victory International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragon Victory International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.