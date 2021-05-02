Drep [new] Market Cap Tops $68.28 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $68.28 million and approximately $5.61 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00070132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.18 or 0.00850126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,894.57 or 0.08593986 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

