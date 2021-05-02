DREP Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00072354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.29 or 0.00858526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,893.43 or 0.08603700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.