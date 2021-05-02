DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $845,607.07 and $1,688.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00027422 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009394 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006816 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

