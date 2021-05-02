Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.51% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUFR. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000.

BUFR stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

