Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 542.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in S&P Global by 4,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after buying an additional 469,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $390.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.17. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.07 and a fifty-two week high of $394.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

