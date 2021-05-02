Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,566,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,917,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI opened at $67.63 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.