Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock valued at $74,301,276. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

