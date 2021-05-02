Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $51.65. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGBN. G.Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

