Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,016 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after acquiring an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 264,397 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 109,473 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 117,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,208. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

