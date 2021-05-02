Eastern Bank Buys 76,970 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,970 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 91,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.64 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74.

