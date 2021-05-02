Eastern Bank Sells 82,220 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 78.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 82,220 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in McDonald’s by 10.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $236.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

