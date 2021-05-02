Eastern Bank Takes $16.59 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,586,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.09% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,424 shares of company stock worth $18,249,880 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $146.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.21 and a 1 year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.46%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.48.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

