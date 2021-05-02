Eastern Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

