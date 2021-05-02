Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decline of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 61,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,577. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

