Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

ETO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.