eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in eBay by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.