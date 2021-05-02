EFFORCE (WOZX) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One EFFORCE coin can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00002359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $103.91 million and $9.13 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00069635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.05 or 0.00873070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00096487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00047498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.84 or 0.08675048 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,518,292 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

