Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Update

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the March 31st total of 171,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 153,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

EKSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

