Elamachain One Day Volume Reaches $5.77 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Elamachain has a total market cap of $19.23 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00070688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00072735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.85 or 0.00857865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00097383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,902.50 or 0.08620868 BTC.

ELAMA is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

