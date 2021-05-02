Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

EGO stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

