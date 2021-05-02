Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) were down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 60,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,214,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 35,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after buying an additional 555,366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

