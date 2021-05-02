electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

ECOR opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $82.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. electroCore has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in electroCore by 3,496.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

