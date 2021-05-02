Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ELEEF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

ELEEF opened at $12.14 on Friday. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

