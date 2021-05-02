Elementis (LON:ELM) Hits New 12-Month High at $150.92

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.92 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.95), with a volume of 1218430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.90 ($1.97).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £868.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.02.

In other news, insider Christine Soden purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £24,200 ($31,617.45). Also, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

About Elementis (LON:ELM)

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

