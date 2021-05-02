Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $228.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $2,072,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

