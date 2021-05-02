Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 169.02%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE:EARN opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.88. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.