ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Hits Market Cap of $105,375.91

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $105,375.91 and $24,790.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00069816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.00855935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00047423 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.10 or 0.08653362 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.