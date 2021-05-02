Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 92.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMLAF shares. Scotia Howard Weill reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Empire stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. Empire has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $32.63.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

