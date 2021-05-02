Employers Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Employers has raised its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Employers has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Employers has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Employers’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Employers will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Employers news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIG. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.