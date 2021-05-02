Enecuum 24 Hour Volume Hits $574,483.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $574,483.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00069216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00071270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.93 or 0.00850269 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00096839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00049366 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.95 or 0.08899439 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,055,978 coins and its circulating supply is 173,055,971 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars.

