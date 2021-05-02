Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

