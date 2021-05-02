Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $4,546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $2,076.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

