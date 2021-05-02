Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 145,827 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.