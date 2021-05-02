EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.92.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,429. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 183,492 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,309,000 after buying an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,025 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

