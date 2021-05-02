EOSDT Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, EOSDT has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $417,452.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00281167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01152795 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00746727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,844.24 or 1.00066852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

