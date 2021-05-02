EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post sales of $764.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.90 million and the lowest is $761.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $651.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $723.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.82.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $457.75. 352,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $203.32 and a twelve month high of $461.98.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.