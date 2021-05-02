Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Epiroc AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Epiroc AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

