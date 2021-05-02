Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Up 65.3% in April

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of EQUEY opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.20. Equatorial Energia has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.71.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It primarily distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of MaranhÃ£o State with a concession area of approximately 331,937 square kilometers serving approximately 6.9 million clients.

