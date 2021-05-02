Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.25.

EFX opened at $229.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day moving average of $176.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $135.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $39,190,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

